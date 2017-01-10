Saudi Arabia's Dream of Domination Goes Up in Flames
As recently as two years ago, Saudi Arabia's half century-long effort to establish itself as the main power among Arab and Islamic states looked as if it was succeeding. A US State Department paper sent by former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, in 2014 and published by Wikileaks spoke of the Saudis and Qataris as rivals competing "to dominate the Sunni world".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Laurice Tatum
|1
|Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC