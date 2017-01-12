Over 4,000 civilians killed in Yemen war amid zero accountability: HRW

PanARMENIAN.Net - Since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict on behalf of its ousted president, at least 4,125 civilians have been killed, most in coalition bombings, Human Rights Watch says in its annual report, according to RT. The organization paints a grim picture of the situation, saying that Western backers of the intervention, particularly the US and Britain, don't appear to be willing to investigate alleged war crimes perpetrated by the coalition, despite mounting evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.