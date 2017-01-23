Nearly 70 killed in fresh Yemen fighting

Nearly 70 killed in fresh Yemen fighting

Clashes in Yemen killed at least 66 people in 24 hours as pro-government forces pushed to oust rebels from a key stretch of coastline. Fourteen members of the pro-government forces were also killed.

