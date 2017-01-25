More than words, ending Yemen crisis ...

More than words, ending Yemen crisis needs results, UN envoy says, concluding mission in capital

New York, Jan 24 : The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, on Monday concluded a mission to Yemen with a call for a comprehensive political settlement of the crisis and the restoration of the cessation of hostilities, and underlined the need allow access of civilian commercial aircrafts to and from Sana'a airport. It is mandatory that the parties end the violence to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people and pave the way for a peacefully negotiated settlement, said Cheikh Ahmed.

