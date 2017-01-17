Millions of Yemenis starve as - forgotten war' drags on

"I feel immense pain when I see my children with their skeletons protruding because of their severe hunger," Umm Mohammed, a mother of six, said. Umm Mohammed, Arabic for mother of Mohammed, is a 40-year-old housewife from Yemen's western province of Hodeidah that has borne the brunt of the country's ongoing civil strife.

