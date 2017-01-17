Millions of Yemenis starve as - forgo...

Millions of Yemenis starve as - forgotten war' drags on

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Al Bawaba

"I feel immense pain when I see my children with their skeletons protruding because of their severe hunger," Umm Mohammed, a mother of six, said. Umm Mohammed, Arabic for mother of Mohammed, is a 40-year-old housewife from Yemen's western province of Hodeidah that has borne the brunt of the country's ongoing civil strife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
News Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,704 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC