Military: Yemeni raid claims first-known combat death since Trump in office

Debris and smoke rise after a Saudi-led airstrike hit an army base, in Sanaa, Yemen on Jan. 22, 2017. A raid Sunday claimed the life of the first U.S. serviceman to die under Donald Trump's presidency Debris and smoke rise after a Saudi-led airstrike hit an army base, in Sanaa, Yemen on Jan. 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.