Land of fear, home of the naive

The US flag flutters behind multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades on the US-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California. Jan. 28: President Donald Trump has slammed the doors of "the Nation of Immigrants" on refugees and other visitors from several predominantly Muslim countries, his executive order sowing confusion and prompting detention of passengers as soon as they landed in the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.