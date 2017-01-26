Land of fear, home of the naive
The US flag flutters behind multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades on the US-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California. Jan. 28: President Donald Trump has slammed the doors of "the Nation of Immigrants" on refugees and other visitors from several predominantly Muslim countries, his executive order sowing confusion and prompting detention of passengers as soon as they landed in the US.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Laurice Tatum
|1
|Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
