Israel urged to apologise for disappe...

Israel urged to apologise for disappearance of hundreds of newborn Jewish babies

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Israel has opened up ts national archive of documents aimed at putting to rest decades-old allegations of a racket in stolen babies. The 200,000 now declassified documents, were made available in an online database last week, in a move designed to appease families of children who went missing in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
News Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,741

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC