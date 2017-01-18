Israel apologizes over embassy worker...

Israel apologizes over embassy worker's vow to 'take down' UK minister

Sunday Read more: Reuters

Britain's International Development Minister Alan Duncan reacts during a joint news conference with Yemen's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mohammed Saeed al-Saidi and UNICEF representative in Yemen Geert Cappelaere in Sanaa October 9, 2012. The Israeli ambassador in London has apologized after a member of his staff was caught on camera saying he wanted to "take down" British Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan, a high-profile UK government supporter of a Palestinian state.

Chicago, IL

