Hostage video of an Australian soccer coach with a gun pointed at his head in Yemen

'They will kill me': Terrifying video emerges of kidnapped Australian soccer coach pleading for his life with a gun held to his head in Yemen An Australian soccer coach kidnapped in Yemen last year has appeared in a hostage video with a gun to his head. Craig McAllister identified himself in the video and said his kidnappers' demands must be met, 'or they will kill me', US-based SITE Intelligence Group reports.

