Hostage video of an Australian soccer coach with a gun pointed at his head in Yemen
'They will kill me': Terrifying video emerges of kidnapped Australian soccer coach pleading for his life with a gun held to his head in Yemen An Australian soccer coach kidnapped in Yemen last year has appeared in a hostage video with a gun to his head. Craig McAllister identified himself in the video and said his kidnappers' demands must be met, 'or they will kill me', US-based SITE Intelligence Group reports.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Laurice Tatum
|1
|Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
