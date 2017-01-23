Gulf-backed Yemeni forces push into R...

Gulf-backed Yemeni forces push into Red Sea coast city - officials

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Yemeni army forces backed by Gulf Arabs fought their way into the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha on Monday, military officials said, pushing out Iran-allied Houthi militia. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen's civil war nearly two years ago to back President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by Houthi forces.

