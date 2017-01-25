First drone strikes of Trump era carried out over Yemen
The first drone strikes under President Donald Trump were carried out in central Yemen over the weekend, the Pentagon said Monday. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, armed U.S. drones attacked al-Qaida's affiliate in Yemen at Al Bayda, a town about 175 miles southwest of Sanaa, the capital.
