Fighting rages on in Yemen's western coast

The Saudi-backed Yemeni forces advanced against the Shiite Houthi rebels during the past 24 hours and seized areas across the country's western coast and around the Mocha seaport, according to military sources on Sunday. "The pro-government forces approached from the strategic port of Mocha and liberated some areas located around the area after fierce fighting surprised by the UAE troops," an official of the Fourth Regional Military Command told Xinhua.

