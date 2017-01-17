Female Yemeni soldiers protest as war claims 10k civilians

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ascher's brain looked like a computer's motherboard.' Southern Charm star tells for the first time about the terrifying birth of her four-month-old miracle son after doctors recommended she abort after dire diagnosis Sisters who were kidnapped in 1985 are found ALIVE in Texas: Mother is arrested for 'taking her kids from Rhode Island 30 years ago to escape their abusive father' Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter facing life in prison shakes during first court appearance as she's accused of aiding her husband before the attack, misleading police after the shooting and supporting ISIS Has YOUR Gmail account been hacked? A new phishing scam is so convincing it has even fooled tech experts: Here's what to look out for Deadly predator suddenly reveals itself right in front of a fisherman at a river's edge... but would YOU have spotted it? Man accused of shooting dead pregnant ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.