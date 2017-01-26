Feature: Yemenis aspire to peace as war deepens regionalism, sectarianism

In a small and unfurnished room on the northwestern outskirts of the capital Sanaa, Nasreen Ali, a 24-year-old newly-graduated student, has settled after the raging war forced her to leave her birthplace and travel from a city to another for two years. She does not have money to buy food or support herself, she said, adding that it is only one of many problems the war caused and deepened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.