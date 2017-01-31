EXCLUSIVE: Pentagon believes attack on Saudi frigate meant for US warship
The Iranian-backed suicide attack targeting a Saudi frigate off the coast of Yemen on Monday may have been meant for an American warship, two defense officials told Fox News. The incident in question occurred in the southern Red Sea and was carried out by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.
