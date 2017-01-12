Dozens killed as fighting rages at Yemen's Red Sea strait
Heavy fighting continued to rage Wednesday near the strategic Red Sea strait of Bab al-Mandab in western Yemen, leaving dozens dead and wounded, security officials said. Since Monday, fighters aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi have been making advances and seizing more territory from Yemen's Houthi rebels, the officials said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Laurice Tatum
|1
|Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
