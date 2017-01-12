Dozens killed as fighting rages at Ye...

Dozens killed as fighting rages at Yemen's Red Sea strait

Wednesday Jan 11

Heavy fighting continued to rage Wednesday near the strategic Red Sea strait of Bab al-Mandab in western Yemen, leaving dozens dead and wounded, security officials said. Since Monday, fighters aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi have been making advances and seizing more territory from Yemen's Houthi rebels, the officials said.

