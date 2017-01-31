Death in Yemen: a U.S. soldier dies in another senseless conflict

An American in the Special Forces has been killed in Yemen, the first known U.S. casualty there and the first indication that U.S. ground forces are active in the war in that country. Prior to this, as far as the American public has been aware, the only U.S. involvement in that intra-Muslim conflict, going on since 2014, has been providing extensive air and logistics support to aircraft of Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf states engaged in the Yemen war.

