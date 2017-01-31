Daughter Of Anwar Al-Awlaki reported killed in Yemen raid
Nawar Anwar Al-Awlaki, the eight-year old daughter of former al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula leader Anwar al-Awlaki was killed in a joint American-UAE raid against the terror group Sunday according to the girl's family. Anwar Al-Awalki, a US-born cleric who directed attacks against the US, was killed in a targeted drone strike in 2011.
