Daughter Of Anwar Al-Awlaki reported killed in Yemen raid

1 hr ago

Nawar Anwar Al-Awlaki, the eight-year old daughter of former al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula leader Anwar al-Awlaki was killed in a joint American-UAE raid against the terror group Sunday according to the girl's family. Anwar Al-Awalki, a US-born cleric who directed attacks against the US, was killed in a targeted drone strike in 2011.

Chicago, IL

