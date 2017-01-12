Church deflects priest blame

New Delhi, Jan. 14: The Catholic Bishops Conference of India today went public with the measures it had taken to secure the release of Tom Uzhunnalil, three weeks after the kidnapped priest purportedly accused the Church of inaction in a video. A video had surfaced last month in which a man who seems a frailer version of Uzhunnalil, kidnapped from an old-age home in Yemen on March 4 last year, accused the Vatican and New Delhi of not doing enough to secure his release.

