Bombing, air strike kill 9 civilians in Yemen

Monday

Nine civilians, including five members of one family, have been killed in rebel bombing and an air strike by the pro-government coalition in war-torn Yemen, military and rebel sources said Monday. An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition hit on Sunday a house in the province of Marib, east of the capital Sanaa, killing five members of the same family, a military officials told AFP.

Chicago, IL

