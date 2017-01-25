At least 40 dead in battle for Yemen port11 min ago
Fighting for a key port city on Yemen's Red Sea coast has left at least 40 rebel and pro-government fighters dead, military officials said today. Loyalist forces said yesterday they had captured the port of Mokha, almost three weeks into an offensive to oust Shiite Huthi insurgents and their allies from Yemen's southwestern coast.
