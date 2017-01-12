Arunta Replenishes as Part of Combined Maritime Force

HMAS Arunta and Pakistani Naval Ship Shamsheer conduct a replenishment at sea with United States Naval Ship Walter S Diehl in the Middle East region. Photo: Royal Australian Navy Deployed to the Middle East region, HMAS Arunta recently completed her first underway replenishment in the Gulf of Aden, in company with United States Naval Ship Walter S. Diehl and Pakistani Naval Ship Shamsheer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.