Arms shipment reportedly bound for Houthis confiscated in Yemen's Aden

Houthi rebels, dressed in army fatigues, chant slogans during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 1, 2017. The Yemeni Popular Resistance seized on Monday a truck loaded with thermal rockets and RPG missiles on their way from Aden to Houthi rebels in the capital Sana'a.

