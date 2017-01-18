After more than two years, Yemen's wa...

After more than two years, Yemen's war is a calamity

At the tip of the Arabian peninsula, Yemen's disastrous war has been raging for nearly two years. Somewhat overshadowed by the devastating crisis in Syria, it is nonetheless a major calamity: according to the UN, more than 10,000 people have lost their lives, while more than 20m are in need of humanitarian assistance.

