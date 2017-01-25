7 Targeted Countries React To Trump's Ban On Immigration

Surprise and a desire for retaliation are some of the reactions to President Trump's temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The ban, abruptly imposed Friday , led the Organization of Islamic Cooperation , a 57-nation body that's based in Saudi Arabia, to call on the U.S. to "maintain its moral obligation to provide leadership and hope at a time of great uncertainty and unrest in the world."

