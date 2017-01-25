7 Targeted Countries React To Trump's...

7 Targeted Countries React To Trump's Ban On Immigration

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Surprise and a desire for retaliation are some of the reactions to President Trump's temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The ban, abruptly imposed Friday , led the Organization of Islamic Cooperation , a 57-nation body that's based in Saudi Arabia, to call on the U.S. to "maintain its moral obligation to provide leadership and hope at a time of great uncertainty and unrest in the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
News Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. China
  5. Bin Laden
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC