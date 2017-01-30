25 civilians killed in U.S. anti-terror raid in Yemen

At least 25 civilians were killed in the latest U.S. counter-terror raid in Yemen on Sunday, tribal and local sources in Baida province told Xinuha. At least nine women, six children, including eight-year-old daughter of former al-Qaida leader Anwar Al-Awlaqi, and 10 men were killed in the raid which was carried out at dawn in the Yakla village within the Walad Rabi'e district in the town of Qaifa, Baida, the sources said.

