18 dead as Yemen loyalists attack reb...

18 dead as Yemen loyalists attack rebels on Red Sea coast1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Aden, Jan 7: Yemeni government forces attacked rebel positions on the Red Sea coast today sparking clashes in which seven soldiers, including a general, and 11 rebels were killed, loyalist military sources said. The assault on the coastal district of Dhubab, just 30 kilometres north of the Bab al-Mandab strait linking the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, came after the government sent reinforcements from its headquarters in Aden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
News Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,875 • Total comments across all topics: 277,715,965

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC