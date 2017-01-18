18 dead as Yemen loyalists attack rebels on Red Sea coast1 hour ago
Aden, Jan 7: Yemeni government forces attacked rebel positions on the Red Sea coast today sparking clashes in which seven soldiers, including a general, and 11 rebels were killed, loyalist military sources said. The assault on the coastal district of Dhubab, just 30 kilometres north of the Bab al-Mandab strait linking the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, came after the government sent reinforcements from its headquarters in Aden.
