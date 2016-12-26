Yemen President Warns of No Peace Wit...

Yemen President Warns of No Peace Without Houthis' Withdrawal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: Bloomberg

Yemen President Abdurabuh Mansur Hadi said the country's future may be reduced to "endless rounds of conflicts and wars" unless a peace deal requires Houthi rebels to withdraw from the cities they seized and hand over weapons to the government. Accusing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry of encouraging the Houthis to evade surrender, Hadi said he won't accept any peace agreement that doesn't also include a power transition deal from the Gulf Cooperation Council and national reconciliation talks, the government-controlled state Saba news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
News Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,795 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,576

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC