Yemen President Warns of No Peace Without Houthis' Withdrawal

Yemen President Abdurabuh Mansur Hadi said the country's future may be reduced to "endless rounds of conflicts and wars" unless a peace deal requires Houthi rebels to withdraw from the cities they seized and hand over weapons to the government. Accusing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry of encouraging the Houthis to evade surrender, Hadi said he won't accept any peace agreement that doesn't also include a power transition deal from the Gulf Cooperation Council and national reconciliation talks, the government-controlled state Saba news agency reported.

