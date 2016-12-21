UAE church 'working' for release of a...

UAE church 'working' for release of abducted Indian priest

Yesterday Read more: The Times of India

A vicar in the UAE has said he has got "strong indications" to believe that Father Tom Uzhunnalil, the Indian priest who was abducted nearly nine months ago from war-torn Yemen, is alive, a media report said on Friday. DUBAI: A vicar in the UAE has said he has got "strong indications" to believe that Father Tom Uzhunnalil, the Indian priest who was abducted nearly nine months ago from war-torn Yemen, is alive, a media report said on Friday.

Chicago, IL

