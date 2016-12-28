The US has suspended an arms deal wit...

The US has suspended an arms deal with Saudi Arabia over its role in...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The US has suspended an arms deal with Saudi Arabia over its role in the Middle East's 'hidden conflict' View of a municipal board building after it was destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen The war in Yemen is the hidden conflict of the Middle East. According to U.N. figures, only 53 percent of the funds requested under the 2016 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan has been fulfilled, a shortfall in cash that has kept people from accessing medical care, food, water, and basic shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
News Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,624

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC