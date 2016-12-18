Suicide Bomb Kills 48 Soldiers in Yem...

Suicide Bomb Kills 48 Soldiers in YemenISIS has claimed responsibility.

Sunday Dec 18

A suicide bomb in Aden, Yemen, killed 48 soldiers and injured 84 others on Sunday morning, according to a health official. ISIS claimed responsibility for the blast, which occurred outside a military camp as the soldiers were waiting to collect their salaries.

Chicago, IL

