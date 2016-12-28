Seven Pakistani sailors feared dead in Yemen airstrike3 min ago

Karachi, Dec. 23 : At least seven Pakistani sailors are feared dead after an unidentified fighter jet reportedly hit their ship in Yemeni waters earlier this month. According to human rights activist Ansar Burney, motor vessel 'Jouya 8' - a general cargo ship registered in Iran - was reportedly targeted off the Hodeidah coast when it was en-route to Egypt from Dubai.

