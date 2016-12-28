Postcard from Taizz

Postcard from Taizz

Friday Dec 16

This is my third and last postcard from a nice city devastated by war in recent years. This photo from 1998 shows the medieval Ashrafiya mosque in Taizz, the third largest city of Yemen.

