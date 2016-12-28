Officials: Bombing kills at least 23 ...

Officials: Bombing kills at least 23 at Yemen military base

Saturday Dec 17

An explosion Sunday morning outside a military camp near the southern Yemeni city of Aden has killed at least 23 people, according to Yemeni officials. The officials tell The Associated Press that the explosion is suspected of being the work of a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest.

Chicago, IL

