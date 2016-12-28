Norway's oil minister to be replaced ...

Norway's oil minister to be replaced in cabinet reshuffle: NTB

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Reuters

Norwegian Oil Minister Tord Lien will step down on Tuesday and be replaced by Terje Soeviknes, news agency NTB reported on Sunday. ADEN A suicide bomber killed at least 49 soldiers gathered to receive their monthly pay in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Sunday, officials said, as Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

