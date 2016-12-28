Norway's oil minister to be replaced in cabinet reshuffle: NTB
Norwegian Oil Minister Tord Lien will step down on Tuesday and be replaced by Terje Soeviknes, news agency NTB reported on Sunday. ADEN A suicide bomber killed at least 49 soldiers gathered to receive their monthly pay in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Sunday, officials said, as Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Laurice Tatum
|1
|Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
