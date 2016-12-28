New professional learning prepares educators to share 2016 ISTE...
Dec. 19, 2016 - Today, the International Society for Technology in Education and the Arab Bureau for Education in the Gulf States announced a new professional learning program designed to share the power of digital learning with students throughout the Gulf Region. As a result of the ISTE Standards Coaching Certificate program, a collaboration between the two organizations launched nearly three years ago, education coaches from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are participating in training to prepare them to work with teachers to integrate the 2016 ISTE Standards for Students into learning and teaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Laurice Tatum
|1
|Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC