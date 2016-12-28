New professional learning prepares educators to share 2016 ISTE...

Dec. 19, 2016 - Today, the International Society for Technology in Education and the Arab Bureau for Education in the Gulf States announced a new professional learning program designed to share the power of digital learning with students throughout the Gulf Region. As a result of the ISTE Standards Coaching Certificate program, a collaboration between the two organizations launched nearly three years ago, education coaches from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are participating in training to prepare them to work with teachers to integrate the 2016 ISTE Standards for Students into learning and teaching.

