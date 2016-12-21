Negotiations continue to secure release of priest kidnapped in Yemen

The Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia has issued a statement on the recently released video of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, an Indian priest kidnapped in Aden, Yemen, in March. Like the priest's Salesian confreres, officials of the vicariate believe that the person in the video is the abducted priest, while cautioning that "the source of the video, the date of its creation and the circumstances under which it was recorded are unknown."

