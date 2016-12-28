Journalist killings ease from record ...

Journalist killings ease from record highs as murders down, combat deaths up

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: CPJ Press Freedom Online

Deadly violence against the media eased in 2016 from recent record levels as the number of journalists singled out for murder declined. A CPJ special report by Elana Beiser and Elisabeth Witchel The number of journalists killed in the line of duty is on track to decline in 2016 from recent record levels as fewer journalists were targeted for murder, the Committee to Protect Journalists found in its annual analysis.

