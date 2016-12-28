Guantanamo board clears bin Laden bod...

Guantanamo board clears bin Laden bodyguard

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Courier-Tribune

The Pentagon disclosed Wednesday that the inter-agency parole board had cleared a 23rd Guantanamo captive for release - a Yemeni profiled as an Osama bin Laden bodyguard - in a flurry of activity to perhaps downsize the detainee population to fewer than 45 prisoners by Inauguration Day. Sanaa-born Muhammed al-Ansi had been held for years as a "forever prisoner," described by U.S. intelligence as an al-Qaida loyalist who in his teens or 20s swore an oath of allegiance to bin Laden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
News Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15) Aug '16 Lottery traitors 11
News Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16) Mar '16 tworowwampum 1
News Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Laurice Tatum 1
News Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,615

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC