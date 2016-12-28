Donald Trump Is About to Inherit These 4 Middle East Headaches

A Yemeni tribesman from the Popular Resistance Committee, supporting forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, raises weapons during clashes with Shiite-Huthi rebels in the country's third-city of Taez on December 19, 2016. / AFP / Ahmad AL-BASHA During his campaign for president, Donald Trump articulated a vision of the world that sounded a lot like a clash of civilizations , a major conflict between two vaguely-defined ideological camps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.