An explosion Sunday morning outside a military camp near the southern Yemeni city of Aden has killed at least 30 people, according to Yemeni officials. Bombing kills at least 30 at Yemen military base, officials say SANAA, Yemen - An explosion Sunday morning outside a military camp near the southern Yemeni city of Aden has killed at least 30 people, according to Yemeni officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.