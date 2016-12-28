Bomb kills 52 Yemeni soldiers, police
SANAA, Yemen A suicide bomber disguised as a policeman detonated himself Sunday outside a military base in the southern port city of Aden, killing at least 52 soldiers and policemen waiting to collect their salaries, officials said.
