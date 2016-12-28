At least 40 soldiers dead in Yemen suicide blastThe attack was...

At least 40 soldiers dead in Yemen su...

Aden, Dec 18: A suicide bomber killed at least 40 Yemeni soldiers in Aden today, the latest in a string of deadly bomb attacks against recruits in the war-torn country's second city. Military officials and medics said many others were wounded in the attack that targeted a crowd of servicemen gathered to collect their salaries near a base in northeastern Aden.

