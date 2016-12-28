Arab, EU FMs Urge Intra-Syria Talks, Condemn Aleppo Attacks
Arab and European foreign ministers urged on Tuesday intra-Syria talks as basis for political settlement and strongly condemned Syrian regime's recent attacks on Aleppo, the Arab League and the European Union stated following their fourth ministerial meeting in Cairo, China's Xinhua news agency reported. "The ministers stressed that intra-Syria talks are the only way for a credible and genuine political transition based on power sharing as well as lasting peace," the two bodies said in a declaration issued after the meeting held at the AL headquarters in the Egyptian capital city.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner...
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol...
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
|Obama: Yemen unrest won't halt drones (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Lottery traitors
|11
|Saudi-backed Yemen Forces Take Aden Port (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tworowwampum
|1
|Yemeni Rebels Ask Ally Iran to Stop Exploiting ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weapons seized by Australia may have come from ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Laurice Tatum
|1
|Pluralism and the Najran Christians: How Prophe... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
