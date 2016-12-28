Arab, EU FMs Urge Intra-Syria Talks, ...

Arab, EU FMs Urge Intra-Syria Talks, Condemn Aleppo Attacks

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Arab and European foreign ministers urged on Tuesday intra-Syria talks as basis for political settlement and strongly condemned Syrian regime's recent attacks on Aleppo, the Arab League and the European Union stated following their fourth ministerial meeting in Cairo, China's Xinhua news agency reported. "The ministers stressed that intra-Syria talks are the only way for a credible and genuine political transition based on power sharing as well as lasting peace," the two bodies said in a declaration issued after the meeting held at the AL headquarters in the Egyptian capital city.

Chicago, IL

