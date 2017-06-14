Your NEJM Group Today: Fear of Chokin...

Your NEJM Group Today: Fear of Choking / ADHD & Driving Among Teens ...

Journal Watch

NEJM Clinical Practice Center : Case Record: A 14-year-old boy was seen in the emergency department because he had a fear of choking while swallowing that had lasted for 2 days. On examination, he was alert and appeared to be anxious, with involuntary burping and drooling.

