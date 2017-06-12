VI: Government Amends Specs for Harbo...

VI: Government Amends Specs for Harbor Transit

June 15--ST. THOMAS -- The government's plan for a harbor transportation service in St. Thomas Harbor has been changed to address alternatives suggested by prospective bidders, according to a Tourism Department statement.

Chicago, IL

