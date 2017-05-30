USVI agency focuses on becoming impact investment hub for the Caribbean
The US Virgin Islands Specialist Economic Development Agency, the University of the Virgin Islands RTPark, , is focused on becoming an impact investment hub for the Caribbean. As the financial world shifts to embrace mission-oriented investing, the RTPark's executive director, Dr Gillian Marcelle, said the USVI is ready to lead the region in this sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC