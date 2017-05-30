USVI agency focuses on becoming impac...

USVI agency focuses on becoming impact investment hub for the Caribbean

The US Virgin Islands Specialist Economic Development Agency, the University of the Virgin Islands RTPark, , is focused on becoming an impact investment hub for the Caribbean. As the financial world shifts to embrace mission-oriented investing, the RTPark's executive director, Dr Gillian Marcelle, said the USVI is ready to lead the region in this sector.

Chicago, IL

