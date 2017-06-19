St John Festival Set To Dazzle With M...

St John Festival Set To Dazzle With Major Caribbean Artists

ST. JOHN - The smallest of the three main U.S. Virgin Islands, St. John, comes alive throughout the month of June and into early July, for the island's annual festival, this year seeing a variety of activities and some of the biggest names in Caribbean music. This year's theme is "The Present and Past in Ways Never Foreseen", according to information posted on the festival committee's official website, which provides thorough information on this year's events.

