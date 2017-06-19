St John Festival Set To Dazzle With Major Caribbean Artists
ST. JOHN - The smallest of the three main U.S. Virgin Islands, St. John, comes alive throughout the month of June and into early July, for the island's annual festival, this year seeing a variety of activities and some of the biggest names in Caribbean music. This year's theme is "The Present and Past in Ways Never Foreseen", according to information posted on the festival committee's official website, which provides thorough information on this year's events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC