Sir Roland Richardson receives the President's Award from St. Martin Book Fair

St. Martin's leading painter Sir Roland Richardson is the new recipient of the Presidents Award from the St. Martin Book Fair. Richardson accepted the award at the closing ceremony of the festival's 15th anniversary, and said he was even more touched to be honored by a St. Martin organization.

